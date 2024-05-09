Shimla: Uttarakhand resident held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Shimla: An Uttarakhand resident was arrested on Tuesday night with 20-gm heroin in Theog subdivision in Shimla district. Prahlad alias Veer (32), a resident of Didihats in Pithoragarh district, was stopped by a police patrol for checking near Matiana. During the checking, the police found the contraband in his possession after which he was arrested. Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the accused and further proceedings were underway. TNS

Youth arrested under NDPS Act

Una: The Chintpurni police on Tuesday night arrested a Shaunak Thakur, a resident of Kariada village in Dehra tehsil, with 5.9-gm heroin. In a release, the District Police said on a tip-off a police party stopped the suspect at Duhal Bangwala village. On checking, the narcotic substance was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21, 29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

