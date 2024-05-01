Shimla ward watch - Engine Ghar: Non-functional streetlights, dirty drains irk people

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, April 30

Malfunctioning streetlights and blocked drains have become major concerns for residents in the Engine Ghar ward under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Raman, a local, says due to malfunctioning streetlights, it becomes very difficult to walk on road at night. “There is always a fear of getting injured or being attacked by stray animals in the dark,” he said.

The residents also complain that debris lying in drains since the last monsoon has not been cleared yet. The blocked drains have increased their concerns over waterlogging during rain. The residents feel that dirty and clogged drains can also lead to disease outbreak.

The lack of public parks in the ward also bothers the residents. While children do not have space to play, senior citizens also do not have an area where they can go for a walk or can sit down and relax.

The residents also complain of irregular water supply these days. They said as water supply was being given on alternate days, people were finding it difficult to perform their daily chores.

Councillor Ankush Verma told The Tribune that most malfunctioning streetlights across the ward had been replaced and new ones were being installed. He said streetlight installation work across the ward would be over in three to four days.

Blaming the previous contractor for the delay, he said the corporation had handed over the contract to a new person and the work would be completed soon.

He added that a parking facility was being set up in the ward for the convenience of the residents.

