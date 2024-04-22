Shimla Ward Watch - Jakhu: Low-hanging wires pose threat

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, April 21

Overhead wires are posing a threat to the safety of residents at many places in the Jakhu ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The wires, almost touching the ground at a few places, make it difficult for pedestrians to cross. Rohit Kukreja, a resident of Jakhu, said it had become very difficult to walk on pedestrian paths due to the overhead wires. “The wires have not been properly fixed,” he said.

Dimple, another resident of the ward, said there was always a concern of getting injured due to the low hanging wires.

“Besides, monkeys jump from these wires to the roofs of residential buildings, resulting in property damage,” she said. Ward Councillor Atul Gautam said most of these overhead wires were of broadband connections. He said he had talked to a private company and apprised it of the proble, after which the wire were fixed. “However, this was a temporary solution as the wires again started hanging. This happens because monkeys jump on the wires,” he added.

The councillor said the SMC had also held a meeting with telecom companies to find a solution to the problem. “We can’t order removal of these wires, as it will affect the Internet connectivity to the ward. We are trying to figure out a permanent solution,” he added.

On the issue of littering in open areas of the ward, especially in jungles, Gautam said MC workers clean the ward every Monday and Tuesday. Recently, the MC, along with YES NGO, conducted an extensive cleanliness drive across the ward.

However, some people keep on littering in the open by throwing plastic wrappers and bottles, the councillor lamented, while appealing to people to maintain cleanliness in the ward as well as the city.

