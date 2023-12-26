Shimla Winter Carnival kicks off with ‘Maha Nati’ by women

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the first ‘Shimla Winter Carnival’ at the historic Ridge today, featuring a ‘Maha Nati’ by 450 women.

The event started with a cultural parade while the highlight of the event was a Maha Nati presented by 450 women, showcasing the talent of self-help groups and Anganwadi workers. The Chief Minister said that the beginning of the Winter Carnival in Shimla is a historic moment for the city, which will continue till January 5. The aim to organising the carnival is to boost tourism in the state.

Sukhu said the recent monsoon fury had adversely affected Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector, but with the collective efforts of his Cabinet colleagues and officials from different departments, the state has recovered from this setback.

“Himachal Pradesh has witnessed an influx of 30,000 tourist vehicles in the past couple of days, signalling a promising revival of the tourism industry in the state,” he said. He commended public representatives and officers for their contributions in this task and emphasised the role of tourism revenue in the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to promote tourism in the state. It has allocated Rs 3000 crore budget to the tourism sector, a significant increase from the earlier Rs 50 crore. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from children and all sections of the society in making donations to help the state’s recovery from the rain disaster.

Sukhu thanked everyone involved in the recovery efforts. “The state government has granted permission to all restaurants, dhabas and food shops in the state to remain open 24 hours from December 20, 2023, to January 5, 2024, to facilitate the tourists visiting the state,” he said.

He also inaugurated the exhibition on the Ridge featuring stalls set up by the district administration, Shimla, and various departments. MLA Harish Janartha appreciated the efforts of the state government for organising the Shimla Winter Carnival and its potential to give boost to tourism. Mayor Shimla, Surender Chauhan, welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the carnival represents the government’s commitment to Vyavstha Parivartan. Cultural programmes like Kullavi Nati and Singtu of Sirmaur district were also presented on the occasion. The carnival features laser shows, cultural programs and local dishes, contributing to the celebration of Himachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present.

