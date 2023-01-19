Shimla witnesses four-fold rise in ‘chitta’ seizures in 5 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

The seizure of ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) and the number of people arrested for drug peddling have increased four times in Shimla in the past five years.

This achievement has been possible due to enhanced and well-coordinated cyber surveillance of suspects, performance-based rewards to personnel, police-public partnership (Good Samaritans), diligent checking at entry and exit points of the district and a well-nurtured network of sources. The data procured from the Police Department reveals that while 930 grams of ‘chitta’ was seized in 2018, 3.846 kg of contraband was impounded in 2022.

A total of 157 cases were registered and 250 persons were arrested in 2022 while 63 cases were registered and 85 arrests were made in 2018. Similarly, 2.168 kg of ‘chitta’ was seized and 163 drug peddlers were arrested in 2019 while 1.29 kg of contraband was seized and 175 arrests were made in 2020. In 2021, 1.778 kg of contraband was seized, 120 cases were registered and 211 people were arrested.

Of 250 persons arrested in 2022, 201 were from Himachal (166 from Shimla, 12 from Mandi, 11 from Kullu, three from Solan, four from Kinnaur, two from Kangra and one each from Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur). As many as 206 of 250 persons arrested in ‘chitta’ cases were in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

Besides measures being adopted by the police, information received on the Drug Free Himachal App has been instrumental in curbing the menace.

The data also reveal that of total 11.461 kg of ‘chitta’ seized in the state, 3.846 kg was impounded in Shimla district alone.

SP, Shimla, Monika Bhutungru told The Tribune, “Round-the-clock cyber surveillance, capacity building, improved intelligence and public-police partnership kept us a step ahead of those involved in drug trade. The crackdown on drug trade will continue.”