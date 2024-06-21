Shimla: Yoga bronze for state U-14 team

Tribune News Service

Shimla: The state under-14 yoga team has stood third in the National Yoga Olympiad organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training from June 18-20 in Mysore. The four girl members of the team included Mehak from Solan district, Suhana from Hamirpur, Shabnam from Bilaspur and Anjani Kumari. The boys team consisted of Piyush Kumar, Pithakur, Avardhan from Solan district, and Dhruv from Shimla. Director Elementary Education Ashish Kohli congratulated the team.

