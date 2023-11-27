Shimla's Aabha wins beauty pageant

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 26

Aabha Prakash Samta, a 19-year old student of Bagi village in Kupavi teshil in Shimla district, has won the Most Vivacious (MV) Miss Himachal 2023 crown in the three-day event that concluded here last night.

Mehat Akanksha and Teena, the first and second runner-up of 2022 respectively, crowned the winner. As many as 13 girls were selected for the grand finale. Mannat Thakur of Solan was adjudged the first runner up and Jagriti of Junga in Shimla was the second runner up.

Aabha said the crown had brought its own responsibilities and helped her explore her strengths. She said, “The night spent at a dense forest on the camp site during the event was a memorable experience. We learnt to overcome our fears and face challenges.”

For 22-year-old Mannat, rafting was the most exhilarating activity of the event and it helped conquer her water phobia. Jagriti, a 19-year-old contender, said activities, including the morning yoga session and sports, were amazing. “It was fun and enriching to have participated in the contest,” she said. The judges’ panel comprised film producer Rajender Rajan, fashion designer Poonam Patial, and Parul Tarun Sharma, a lecturer, among others.

MLA Ashish Sharma and his wife Swati Sharma said such competitions developed self-confidence in girls. They said the goals of life could be achieved only with the right direction and positive thinking. Shilpa Sharma, manager of the competition, said the winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh, free holiday packages and trophies. She said 14-km rafting and zip line activity were the major challenges for the participants.

