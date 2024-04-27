Shimla’s centre students excel in JEE Main

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

The students of Vidyapeeth Shimla displayed excellent performance in the second round of JEE main-24 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), the results of which were declared on April 24.

Director Dr Ramesh Sharma and engineer Ravinder Awasthi claimed 16 students from the academy had scored more than 90 percentile, including Krish (98.35), Vedant (97.63), Rijool (97.17), Pratyush (96.55), Sharnya (95.95), Krish Thakur ( 95.5), Saumya (95), Rudra (94), Aditya (93.6), Mridual (93.3), Ayush Sharma (92.91), Sparsh Malhotra (91.93), Manasvi (91.23), Priyansha and Alisha (90).

Sharma said these students were expected to be admitted in top IITs and NITs across the country. He congratulated the students and their parents and credited the able guidance of the highly professional staff of the academy with their success.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla