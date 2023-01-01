 Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units' : The Tribune India

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

There is a huge rush of vehicles on roads and traffic jams are a common sight but this rush has not converted into occupancy

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

A huge chunk of tourists from the neighbouring states come without booking. PTI/file



PTI

Shimla, January 1

The state capital was abuzz with activity as thousands of tourists made a beeline to Shimla to welcome the New Year but the occupancy in hotels was about 80 per cent, the lowest in the past four decades.

Snowfall in Manali, craze to see Atal Tunnel, the new gateway to Lahaul and Spiti, has increased the footfall to the Kullu district that registered over 90 per cent occupancy, office bearers of the hotel industry said.

Whereas no entry to tourist vehicles without a booking in Shimla city and apprehensions after last year's bomb hoax at New Year has hit the footfall in Shimla, they said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a stroll on the Mall Road on New Year's eve on Saturday evening.

He interacted with the local residents and the tourists and wished them a happy and prosperous year ahead.

A large number of tourists were seen roaming on the Mall Road and the Ridge to celebrate New Year and police have been deployed in strength to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The hoteliers claim that even in Covid years of 2020 and 2021, the restrictions were lifted by the year end and Shimla witnessed 95-100 per cent occupancy.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has organised events to mark Christmas and New Year in prime properties in Shimla, Manali, Chail, Dharamshala and other places and private hotels are also hosting events to welcome tourists on New Year.

As New Year falls on a weekend this time, we were expecting a huge rush but so far the occupancy is about 80 per cent which is the lowest in the past 37-38 years, vice president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Prince Kukreja said.

He said that snowfall at Manali and the craze for Atal Tunnel has turned tourists towards Manali. Besides this, the new Covid variant could also be a reason behind low footfall here, he said.

There is a huge rush of vehicles on roads and traffic jams are a common sight but this rush has not converted into occupancy and it seems that illegal tourism units are having a field day, Kukreja said.

However, president Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association M K Seth said that a large number of online bookings have been cancelled as the district administration decided not to allow tourist vehicles without hotel booking into the city and the occupancy in Shimla city is about 80 per cent, the lowest in the past four decades.

The orders of the district administration to not allow tourist vehicles without hotel bookings in Shimla city resulted in low footfall of visitors as they planned to go to destinations with lesser restrictions and more convenience, he said.

A huge chunk of tourists from the neighbouring states come without booking, Seth said.

The district administration, in a release, had informed that tourists with confirmed hotel bookings would be allowed in the city while tourist vehicles without confirmed bookings would be parked at Tutikandi parking.

Shuttle service (HRTC bus service) would be available to the city's Old Bus Stand, Central Telegraph Office. Tourist buses and heavy vehicles would not be allowed in the city. In case of heavy rush vehicles would be diverted through Tutikandi-Malyana road, officials said.

In case of heavy vehicular traffic, vehicles would be staggered from Shoghi. The idea is to provide safe and trouble-free stay for tourists and avoid traffic jams in the city, they added.

An additional police force has been deployed and the city has been divided into six sectors, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi said, adding that the responsibility of overseeing each sector has been assigned to the magistrate and nodal police officers have also been deployed in each sector to ensure traffic management and maintain law and order.

President Manali Hoteliers Association Mukesh Thakur said the occupancy is over 90 per cent here as Atal Tunnel (Rohtang) has increased the tourist footfall in the twin districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu besides snowfall in Manali is a major attraction.

Gondola at Solang, Igloo stays in Hamta, winter sports activities in and around Manali, skiing and snowboarding courses offered by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Manali too are the major tourist attractions, he said.

However, he said the huge rush of vehicles is not converted into room occupancy as a large number of people from outside the state have taken properties on lease and are running accommodations as tourism units without registration.

These illegal properties are offering rooms at heavy discounts, Thakur added.

As many as 1.39 crore tourists visited Himachal till November 30 this year compared to 56.37 lakhs last year, as per data procured from the tourism department which was hoping to touch the pre-Covid tourist inflow figures by the year end as December is the peak tourist season.

The tourism and allied industry suffered immense losses during the Covid pandemic and tourist inflow dropped by 81 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. The tourist arrival in Himachal Pradesh was 1.72 crore in 2019, which crashed to 32.13 lahks in 2020 and marginally recovered to 56.37 lahks in 2021.

With a surge in Covid cases around the globe, the state health had issued an advisory to observe Covid appropriate behaviour to keep a check on the increase in Covid cases in the near future.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed tourism and other departments to follow the slogan of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', facilitate the tourists and make adequate arrangements and proper traffic plans in all districts for the smooth flow of traffic.

He has also allowed eateries at tourist places to be opened round the clock.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace