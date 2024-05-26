Shimla’s St Thomas celebrates centenary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

St Thomas’ School, Shimla, celebrated 100 years of the school’s establishment with a grand celebration on the school premises and a prayer meeting at Christ Church, Shimla.

The event was attended by the chairman of the school and the head of the Diocese of Amritsar (CNI) Bishop Pradeep Kumar Samantaroy. Over 100 dignitaries associated with the Diocese participated in the programme. Hymns, prayers and readings were presented during the prayer meeting at Christ Church. The school’s centenary song was also released on this occasion.

School principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty shared a brief note about the journey and growth of the institute over the past century. She appreciated the efforts of the teachers, parents and the students.

She thanked Samantaroy for his work and unconditional support and acknowledged the cooperation of all stakeholders. St Thomas School was initially run as a parish primary school and, by 1924, it was established as a full-fledged high school with the association of the Punjab Education Board.

