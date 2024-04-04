Shimla’s St Thomas gets new student council

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

Aadit Sharma was elected the head boy while Aatikha Qasmi was elected the head girl of St Thomas School during the school council establishment ceremony held here today.

Viviksh Sharma was elected the junior head boy, Vamika Singh the junior head girl, Ankita Chauhan the vice-head girl, Dhruv Thakur the vice-head boy.

Swastika Primta will hold the post of the NCC head while Vanshika Khirta and James Vishodhaya are the sports captains.

Shagun Sood was appointed the cultural head and Muskaan Singh the environment head. Ameesha Patyal, Priya Rashta and Shaurya Chanalia were elected the captain, vice-captain, and junior house captain respectively for the Chinar House.

For Kasturi House, Shruti Sharma, Shagun Rajora, and Saksham Thakur were elected captain, vice-captain and junior house captain.

Aarushi Chauhan, Gauri Bhardwaj and Kashish Bhardwaj were appointed the captain, vice-captain, and junior house captain for Shipkila House, while Nyasa, Kritika, and Ruhi Kumari were appointed the same roles for Toshqui House.

The ceremony was led by principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty. Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana was the chief guest on the occasion. Council members took their oath before the dignitaries present at the event.

The Principal encouraged the council members to uphold school rules, maintain discipline, and fulfill their roles responsibly.

Rana talked about the importance of leadership and discipline. She encouraged the students to be positive in life and stay focused towards their goals. She also made the students aware about harmful effects of drugs and how to stay away from it.

