Shimla’s Yamini, Naunidha ICSE Class XII toppers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced Class X and Class XII results today.

Yamini Pal

Yamini Pal of science stream scored 98 per cent to emerge Class XII topper of Auckland House School for Girls. Prathna Sachdeva stood second in the science stream with 95.25 per cent while Vidisha Jain secured the third position with 92 per cent. In the humanities stream, Ananya Sood bagged the top spot with 97.5 per cent marks while Bhumika Suman emerged topper in the commerce stream with 83.25 per cent marks.

Naunidha Singh Sawhney scored 97.8 per cent to emerge as the Class XII topper at Bishop Cotton School (BCS). It is the highest marks scored by anyone at BCS in Class XII in the last 10 years. The second spot was jointly taken by Danish Kalotra and Prabhal Partap Singh, both of whom scored 95.5 per cent. All these three students are from the science stream.

At Auckland House School for Boys, Krish Mehta emerged as the Class XII topper in the science stream with 91.25 per cent marks, followed by Pranav Chauhan at the second spot with 88.25 per cent. In the commerce stream, Prithvi Bisht and Arindam Sood scored 88.75 per cent to jointly take the top spot while Shorya Chauhan stood first with 80.5 per cent in the humanities stream.

Meanwhile, in Class X, Anvi Attri emerged as the topper of Auckland House School for Girls with 98.2 per cent marks. Rachita Sharma stood second with 97.6 per cent while Bhavisha Chauhan scored 97.4 per cent to secure third rank in the school.

Hemansh Mehta scored 98.20 per cent to secure first rank in Class X at Auckland House School for Boys. Aadvay Sood stood second with 96.60 per cent marks.

Kush Chuchra topped the Class X results at BCS with 96.6 per cent while Dhruv Chhaparia stood second with 96.4 per cent.