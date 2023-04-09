Shinku La tunnel construction to begin by July, says BRO DG

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 8

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry (VSM), Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), today said that the construction of the strategically important 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road would begin by July this year. The project would cost Rs 1,681 crore, he added.

To cost Rs 1,681 cr The 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel on the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road will cost Rs 1,681 crore

It will provide the Indian military access to the border areas of Ladakh from the Himachal side

The completion of this project will improve the financial condition of Zanskar Valley residents by giving impetus to tourism

The construction of the tunnel would provide the Indian military access to the border areas of Ladakh from the Himachal side. So far, there is only one route from the Himachal side for the military to access the border areas of Ladakh, via the Manali-Leh highway and Baralacha La. During winters, the Manali-Leh highway remains closed for vehicular movement due to heavy snowfall near Baralacha La.

“The 4.1-km-long road tunnel will be constructed beneath the 16,580-ft-high Shinku La in Lahaul and Spiti district. It will be the world’s highest road tunnel. It will provide all-weather road connectivity to Zanskar Valley residents between Manali and Leh. Thirty-six remote villages of Zanskar Valley will get road connectivity with 136 villages of Lahaul Valley,” he said.

“Zanskar Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world from the Ladakh and Himachal sides almost for six months every year. Due to that, Zanskar Valley residents face difficulties during winters. After the completion of this tunnel project, their lives will be completely transformed. They will be able to access better medical facilities and move out of the valley even during winters,” he said.

“The completion of this project will improve the financial condition of Zanskar Valley residents by giving impetus to the tourism sector,” he added.

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry today inspected the Manali-Leh and the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road projects being executed under Project Deepak and Project Yojak of the BRO. The Chief Engineers of both projects accompanied him. Earlier, he inspected the work at the Atal Tunnel, near Manali.

On way to Shinku La from Manali, he lauded the work being carried out by the BRO. He awarded commendation cards to “BRO Karmayogis” involved in snow-clearing operations at Shinku La and Baralacha La recently.