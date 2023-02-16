Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath on Feb 18 as Governor

ANI

Shimla, February 15

Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh at the Raj Bhawan here on February 18.

Shukla said, “I want to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving me this responsibility. I will try to fulfill all responsibilities assigned to me and give my 100 per cent during my tenure.”

Shukla, a resident of Rudrapur in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. He would be the 29th Governor of the hill state. He was Union Minister of State for Finance in the Narendra Modi Cabinet in the first term. He is a four-time MLA, a three-time Union minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Shukla had started his political journey with the ABVP and seen many ups and downs during his career.