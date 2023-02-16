Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath on Feb 18 as Governor

Shimla, February 15
Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh at the Raj Bhawan here on February 18.
Shukla said, “I want to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving me this responsibility. I will try to fulfill all responsibilities assigned to me and give my 100 per cent during my tenure.”
Shukla, a resident of Rudrapur in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. He would be the 29th Governor of the hill state. He was Union Minister of State for Finance in the Narendra Modi Cabinet in the first term. He is a four-time MLA, a three-time Union minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Shukla had started his political journey with the ABVP and seen many ups and downs during his career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...