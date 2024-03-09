‘Shiv Shambhu’ chants resonate at ancient Aghanjar Mahadev temple in Dharamsala

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 8

The Aghanjar Mahadev Temple — dedicated to Lord Shiva — witnessed hordes of devotees today on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Resonating chants of devotees who had come to seek the spiritual grace of ‘Shiv Shambhu’, the temple was beautifully adorned with colourful decorations.

The women outnumbered the men, and were seen carrying Bel patra and milk — both of which hold immense significance in Shiva worship.

Situated in the Khaniyara village at the foothills of the Dhauladhar ranges, this ancient temple is nine km from Dharamshala, and 16 km from McLeodganj.

Believed to be half a millennium years old, the lore goes that the temple — together with the other ‘Shiv-Dhwalas’ (temples dedicated to lord Shiva) — escaped nature’s wrath during the devastating earthquake of 1905, when everything else crumbled.

According to the folklore, the temple came into existence when the king of Chamba visited the place where a saint named Ganga Bharti did deep meditation.

After an initial misunderstanding, the king experienced a divine presence enshrined in the sage, and built a temple as a tribute to Lord Shiva.

Chaman Lal, a resident of the area, proudly said, “The Dhuna (sacred fire) has been ever-persistent at the temple for the last 500 years. Residing in the hills, the Gaddi community worships Lord Shiva as the deity is associated with meditation and enlightenment that aligns with the aspirational traits of transcendence sensed in the majestic Himalayan peaks. The popular Nuala celebrations — performed with fervour among the Gaddis — are musical renditions of the folktales of Dhuru (Shiva).”

The famous Masrur monolith temple in Kangra, the only temple in the world dedicated to the ‘Coronation of Lord Shiva’, also witnessed devotees coming to pay obeisance in huge numbers today.

