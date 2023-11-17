Shiva project will usher in horticulture growth: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today directed officers concerned to go to field to understand the problems of the stakeholders and solve them. He said this at a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva) here.

The minister said that the Shiva project would ensure unprecedented development in the field of horticulture. “To make the project successful, the departments concerned should work in unison and its progress should be monitored from time to time so that it can be implemented in a time bound manner,” Negi added.

At another meeting with project developers, Negi said the government was providing many facilities to investors to implement development projects. He assured the investors that efforts would be made to settle all issues related to lease money.

