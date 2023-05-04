Shivalik Valley School shines at Wipro awards

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 3

Shivalik Valley School at Kirpalpur in Nalagarh subdivision secured a berth among the first 40 schools at an All-India-level competition organised recently by the Wipro foundation.

The school team received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 on the occasion. Students from various schools had submitted about 2,000 project reports in the contest.

This is the second occasion when the school has been placed among the top 40 in this competition. Based on the theme, Sustainability and Biodiversity, the competition aimed to spread awareness about the need for sustainability.

Principal Kavita Bansal congratulated the teachers and students concerned for the achievement. She also emphasised the need to inculcate sustainable practices in everyday life.