Shivkumar goes to CISF as DIG for 5 years

Shimla, June 24
G Shivkumar, a 2008-batch IPS officer, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on deputation for five years. He has also been relieved from his duties as DIG, Central Range, Mandi, with immediate effect.
Shivkumar will be replaced by 2010-batch IPS Soumya Sambasivan, who is at present serving as the Principal of Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district, as DIG, Central Range, Mandi. The state government today issued a notification regarding her transfer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra