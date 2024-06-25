Shivkumar goes to CISF as DIG for 5 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

G Shivkumar, a 2008-batch IPS officer, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on deputation for five years. He has also been relieved from his duties as DIG, Central Range, Mandi, with immediate effect.

Shivkumar will be replaced by 2010-batch IPS Soumya Sambasivan, who is at present serving as the Principal of Police Training College at Daroh in Kangra district, as DIG, Central Range, Mandi. The state government today issued a notification regarding her transfer.

