Shobha yatra marks end of 5-day kisan mela

The 2024 edition of the district-level kisan mela at Padhar in Mandi district, celebrated every year from April 15 to 19, formally concluded yesterday.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan was the chief guest on the concluding day.

After offering prayers to the deities — including deity Sutradhari Brahma — at the Jal Shakti resthouse in Dalah, the DC welcomed the grand shobha yatra. Padhar SDM and mela committee chairman Surjit Singh welcomed the chief guest and presented him a shawl, cap and a memento.

Addressing the gathering, DC Devgan said Himachal Pradesh is a land of deities and festivals related to them strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and provide an opportunity to learn about the rich culture of the state.

Expressing happiness over the fair, the DC said, “Even today, there is a strong interest in fairs and festivals in our state. Enthusiasm and curiosity to join the festival are visible among the people.”

At the fair, the DC awarded the players that participated in various sports competitions held during the mela.

The DC also honoured women’s groups and schoolchildren for taking part in cultural programmes and the voter signature campaign.

He formally concluded the Kisan mela by lowering the flag of the fair at the fair ground. The SDM gave detailed information about the organisation of the fair. He also urged the gathering to vote enthusiastically during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Padhar DSP Dinesh Kumar, Padhar tehsildar Puran Chand Kaundal, Padhar naib tehsildar Vikas Kaundal, BDO Rakesh Patial, PWD XEN Pradeep Thakur, Jal Shakti Department XEN Arvind Verma, CDPO Jitender Saini, Tehsil Welfare Officer Sarla Sharma and Government School (Padhar) Principal Lalit Thakur were among those present at the fair.

