Shoolini, Dhaka varsities ink pact

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 13

Shoolini University and Daffodil International University (DIU), Dhaka, Bangladesh, signed an MoU to establish and develop close partnership for promoting academic and cultural exchanges via mutual assistance, especially in teaching and research.

The MoU was signed by Shoolini University VC Prof Atul Khosla and DIU VC Dr M Lutfar Rahman. Prof Khosla was invited as a speaker at the 10th convocation of the DIU held at Daffodil Smart City, Birulia, Dhaka.

The pact will facilitate discussions among faculty members and the development of specific cooperative programmes. Each university will designate a liaison officer to coordinate the application of this pact in the best interest of both institutions.

“Cooperative relations shall be carried out through activities such as exchange of students, who have received a grant and who fulfil the entrance level of each institution. They will be treated as fully accepted students of the school, faculty or department concerned, with the same rights and regulations,” Prof Khosla added.

Both universities also have an agreement on research degrees, the provision of placements and support for master’s students undertaking research and placement at the partner institution.