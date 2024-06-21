Shoolini fair starts today; focus on culture, trade

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 20

Solan town will face traffic restrictions due to the onset of the three-day state-level Shoolini fair tomorrow.

The fair marks the sojourn of the area’s deity — Goddess Shoolini — at the Ganj Bazaar temple of Goddess Durga, believed to be her elder sister.

It is marked by three days of festivities as the whole town celebrates the pious occasion with great zeal and fervour.

As the fair witnesses huge footfall, the administration has made special arrangements to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the fair.

Solan Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chandel said apart from emergency vehicles, the entry of all vehicles would be prohibited on the Mall Road from 8 am to 11 pm. Vehicular movement, except VIP vehicles and the vehicles of artistes invited for the fair, will be prohibited on the old DC Office Chowk-ZH Chowk stretch for the same duration.

A naka would be set up at the t-point of Saproon Chowk, where vehicles would be searched for safety.

Another naka would be set up near the Ambusha hotel and passengers coming from the Chambaghat area in buses and private vehicles will have to step out of their vehicles there, with the vehicles sent back to Chambaghat for parking.

Commuters travelling to Chandigarh from Shimla would have to use the bypass. Commuters coming from Sirmaur will be permitted to drive only till Kotla Nullah.

Another naka would be laid on the Rajgarh road near Devbhumi Apartments, where vehicles enroute Chandigarh and Shimla from Rajgarh would be diverted through the Shamti new bypass road.

The roster of the fair includes cultural nights where renowned singers from the state and neighbouring states would showcase their talents.

Fairs will also be organised at the Thodo ground, where traders from far and wide will showcase their goods.

