Shoolini fair: Thoda, age-old game of archery, livens Day 2

Solan, June 22

The second day of the state-level Shoolini fair was marked by a range of cultural activities and competitions. The age-old game of archery, Thoda, was the main highlight of the second day of the fair.

This interesting and ancient demonstration game of archery, played among Saatha-Pasha teams, is believed to be associated with the Kauravas and Pandavas of the Mahabharata era.

It is played with bows and arrows, though a circular wooden ball replaces the sharp arrow. Each team aims to hit the opponent’s leg beneath the knee. A hit on any other area leads to negative marking. The defending team makes use of various tactics to avoid the hit like enacting a dance step, kicking their legs or side-stepping. A cheering crowd keeps the players motivated.

This year, four teams — Thoda Dal Darol-Theog, Koti-Tibba (Sirmaur), Kishore (Theog) and Pashi Thoda Dal Danwa (Kyonthal) — are participating in the game.

Besides, a musical instrument troupe from Sirmaur participated. An exhibition organised by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, was also much appreciated. Various departments of colleges displayed their products.

Dr Anil Sood, Joint Director, Extension Education, Nauni varsity, said honey, flowers and vegetable seeds, pickles, jams and juices were displayed at the exhibition.

Apart from this, written literature on various subjects was also available for the visitors.

In the first cultural evening held last evening, performances of Saregama fame Tanmay Chaturvedi, Abhigya band and Rap ID presentations enthralled the audience. A Haryanvi dance was presented by a cultural troupe.

A ‘Flower Show’ was also organised today by the Horticulture Department in collaboration with the Inner Wheel Club (Solan City).

In the flower show category, the Flower of the Show award was bagged by Gagan Deep of Jhajha village for his excellent variety of Lilium flower. Nauni University scientist Dr Suman Bhatia and flower expert Durlabh Puri were also present at the programme. Mamta Gupta, headmistress, Government High School, Kanah, bagged the first prize.

