Shoolini fair to be national-level event from next year, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state-level Maa Shoolini Fair in Solan will be celebrated as a national fair from next year.

Sukhu inaugurated the fair in Solan yesterday. He congratulated the people of the state on the occasion and announced to make the state-level Maa Shoolini fair a national-level event from next year. “Himachal is a Dev Bhoomi and people have deep faith in the dieties,” he added.

He said that the state’s Budget reflected the needs of all sections of society. “Despite economic challenges, the government is striving to revive the economy in the next four years. Himachal Pradesh is going through a transformation stage and it will take two or three years for the government policies to fully materialise,” he added.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance to Shoolini Mata and prayed for the prosperity of the state. He also launched the website of Maa Shoolini Temple and released a souvenir.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated a Sainik Rest House in Solan constructed at a cost of Rs 3.15 crore. Punjabi singer Jassi Gill enthralled the audience with his performance. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and MLAs were present on the occasion.