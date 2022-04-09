Shoolini lit fest inaugurated

Solan, April 8
Shoolini literature festival was inaugurated by Dr PK Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, at Shoolini University here today. Indian mythology speaker Devdutt Pattanaik, discussed the evolution and emergence of religions. The Pahari miniatures, paintings and bamboo craft items were sold by Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Mission. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate