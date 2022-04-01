Shoolini University crosses landmark, files 1,000 patents

Solan, March 31

Shoolini University has crossed the landmark of filing 1,000 patents. This record has been achieved within a span of six years since the Intellectual Property (IP) Department of the university was created in 2016.

To mark the occasion, a plaque of filing 1,000 patents was released by Padma Shri Prof RC Sobti, former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, Prof Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University and Prof Kamal Dev, Director IP Right (IPR) at Shoolini University.

There is a dedicated team of biologists, engineers, IP attorneys who are actively involved in filing patent applications on behalf of the university at the Indian Patent Office, Indian Copyright Office, Indian Industrial Design Office, and Indian Trademark Office.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla expressed the hope that it would encourage others to take up research. Prof Atul Khosla described it as “an amazing achievement and we will work at the grassroots level to serve the society”. He also congratulated the university staff for this achievement.

Prof Kamal Dev said the achievement would encourage others to file more patents. It was a step towards the call given by the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor - “one student, one patent”.

Out of 1000 patents, 549 are process patents and two process patents have been granted. Some of the important areas of patents are nanotechnology, multidrug resistance, water purification, novel antimicrobial compounds, anti-cancer molecules, fermented food and wine, robotics, phytomedicines, new drug delivery systems, a new approach to waste water treatment, solar energy, automobile, novel construction technology, safety equipment, biopesticides, agriculture farm machinery and farm management.