Shoolini University in top 45 in QS rankings

Solan, June 28
The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has ranked Solan-based Shoolini University 20th in the country with a score of 15.2. It falls in the 771-780 band rank in the overall category.
Besides, Chitkara Universiy has secured the 27th position with five other universities with an overall score 5.74. It falls in the 1201-1400 band rank in the overall category. As many as 45 institutions from India have been ranked by the QS this year.
