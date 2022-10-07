Shoolini University launches online degrees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

Shoolini University has launched online degree programmes for BBA, BCom (Hons), BA Journalism and Mass Communication and MA English with pay-on-placement options. It has become the first university in the state to offer online programmes.

Chancellor PK Khosla said here today that the online courses will start from November 15 as per the UGC guidelines and students would not need to visit the campus during the programmes.

“We have one of the world’s best audio, video and reading content in English and Hindi, designed specifically for Indian students, keeping in view the four quadrant approach of the UGC,” he added.

The chancellor said that pay-on-placement would be applicable for all the online undergraduate degrees. Under this option, students would have to pay only 50 per cent of the tuition fee at the beginning of each semester and the balance would be payable only after placement.

Ashish Khosla, president, Innovation and Marketing and director of Yoganananda School of Artificial Intelligence, said, “It is our objective to ensure that the online programmes we offer have a clear focus on placements. These programmes will focus on developing skills and imparting knowledge to help students get quality jobs immediately on placements.”

As part of the initiative, the university is also in the process of signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading companies in IT, banking and finance, insurance, retail, media and hospitality sectors, Ashish added.

#Shimla