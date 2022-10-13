Shoolini University top private institute

Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has been ranked best private universities in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023. Terming the achievement as a matter of national pride, university Chancellor and Founder Dr PK Khosla said, “It is a collective result of the untiring efforts of our faculty in teaching and research.” The university has been ranked 351-400 overall and 39th in the category ‘Citations’ in the world.

Sanawar school best in Co-ed category

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has been ranked best In the country in the category ‘Vintage Legacy Co-ed Boarding Schools’ by the Education World, which announced its India-Schools Ranking (EWISR) for 2022-23 on Tuesday. The annual EWISR is the world’s largest schools ranking survey. School Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “We are committed to uphold the rich legacy of the institute. Our journey towards excellence in education will continue unabated as we strive to improve our school further.”

Naval NCC cadets learn sailing SKILLS

Naval NCC cadets participated in sailing expedition at the Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur on the sixth day of Jaltarang 2022, an event organised by the 1HP Naval Unit, on Tuesday. Captain Rakesh Dhal, Commanding Officer of the 1HP Naval Unit, said that the cadets were trained in boat pulling and sailing. The cadets also took out a cleanliness rally at Auhar village in Bilaspur district and appealed to the residents to clean their houses, street and mohallas.