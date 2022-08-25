Shoolini varsity honours korfball top scorer

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 24

Shoolini University today honoured Vishal Sharma, the top male scorer at the World Beach Korfball Championship 2022 held at Morocco. A PhD student at the university, he was the captain of the Indian Beach Korfball team.

He is studying in the varsity since 2016. He did his masters in physics and then enrolled in the PhD programme. He is doing research on supercapacitors while also devoting time for playing korfball.

The university honoured Vishal on his return from Morocca and waived his tuition and hostel fee. Chancellor PK Khosla announced an additional cash reward of Rs 10,000 per month for three years as scholarship. He said that the university had always promoted sports activities, besides quality education and research. Vishal belongs to Sarkaghat in Mandi district.

#solan