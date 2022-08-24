Shoolini University MBA gets NBA accreditation

Solan, August 23
The MBA programme of the School of Business Management at Shoolini University has got accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The accreditation has been granted for three years, till June 2025.
It is the first university in the state to receive NBA accreditation for its MBA programme. It would be the varsity’s second NBA-accredited programme after the bachelor’s course in pharmacy. The NBA evaluates technical programmes in accordance with the established standards. The university ranks between 102–125 out of the 751 total institutions that participated in the management discipline for national rankings by the National Institute Ranking Framework .
Shoolini University students have been placed in companies like Genpact, ICICI Group, LG Electronics, HUL, HDFC Bank, Mercer, Shubham Housing Finance, Marsh and McLennan, Hilti, Tata Hitachi, Airtel, Anand Automotive, Yes Bank, etc
