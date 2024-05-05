Shooting boulder kills worker at Chanju-I project site in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 4

A worker died and another was injured after a boulder fell on them at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) promoted Chanju-I hydropower project site in Churah subdivision of Chamba district. The incident took place on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar of Kulhala village. The injured, Ravi Kumar, is undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba. The police said the mishap was reported at the site where a road to the hydro power project site is being constructed.

Shiv Kumar and Ravi Kumar were engaged in drilling work when the boulder rolled down the hill and hit them. Other workers immediately rushed to the scene and sent the victims to the Tissa Civil Hospital, where Shiv Kumar was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety protocols and precautions implemented at such construction sites to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

HPPCL project manager Manoj Kumar said a worker died during road construction work at the project site after being hit by a boulder while another worker was injured. “Both the workers were wearing safety gears during the work,” he said, adding that efforts will be made to assist the affected families in every possible manner.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

