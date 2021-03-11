Shortage of doctors at Kullu govt hospital

There is a shortage of doctors at the government hospital in Kullu. There is no paediatrician, radiologist and just one gynaecologist. The government should take note and fill up the vacant posts as soon as possible. — Ramesh, Kullu

Drains clogged in Sanjauli

The drains in the Shanti Vihar area of Sanjauli in Shimla are not functioning. This has resulted in water flowing into houses during rain. Several complaints have been made to the Municipal Corporation, but no action has been taken so far. — Ajay, Sanjauli

Upgrade Pangi helipad

The Killar helipad in Pangi has not yet been upgraded since its inception in 1982. At present, it is not feasible for the operation of commercial helicopter flights. The helipad should be upgraded into a heliport as sufficient scope is there for the expansion. The upgraded Killar heliport can facilitate the operation of commercial helicopter flights from Shimla, Bhuntar and Kangra Airports for civil aviation and tourism industry. — Trilok, Pangi

