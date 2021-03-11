Shortage of specialists hits services at Nurpur hospital

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 25

Despite the posting orders for a gynaecologist issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department thrice in two years, the post at Nurpur Civil Hospital lies vacant.

While the post of gynaecologist is vacant since August 2020, that of a radiologist, which was filled after two years, also got vacant in January this year.

In the absence of a gynaecologist, expectant mothers are sufferering the most.

Expectant mothers are assured of free clinical tests and institutional deliveries in government hospitals under the Centre-sponsored Janani Suraksha Yojana. But now, they are dependent on local private hospitals and nursing homes in Pathankot.

In the absence of a radiologist at the hospital, the ultrasound machine is also non-operational. Under the Janani-Shishu Suraksha Yojana, ultrasound of expectant mothers from the period of pregnancy to delivery are done free, but now, they have to visit local or Pathankot’s private laboratories to undergo ultrasound tests.

The Health Department had issued the posting order for a physician from Jawali Civil Hospital in March, who joined and worked at Nurpur Civil Hospital for only one and half months, and was later shifted to Jawali again by cancelling his previous posting order on May 19.

A lot of resentment is brewing among patients visiting the hospital as posts of ophthalmologist, physician, gynaecologist and radiologist have been lying vacant.

Nurpur Civil Hospital caters to the medical needs of residents of Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur sub division in lower Kangra district.

As per information, the Health and Family Welfare Department had issued posting orders of a gynaecologist and physician thrice in two years, but the doctors managed to either get their transfer orders cancelled or have themselves adjusted in other government hospitals.

The department had posted three surgeons, two orthopaedics and two anaesthetics, but failed to implement its own posting orders issued repeatedly to fill the vacant lying posts of specialists. The civil hospital is struggling against the vacant posts of specialist doctors.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sushil Sharma said there were 34 sanctioned posts of medical officers, including specialists, at the hospital. As many as 22 doctors, including nine specialists, had been posted here. He said a gynaecologist, a physician and a radiologist were urgently needed and the higher authorities were informed of the same.