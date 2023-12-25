Shortage of staff hampers healthcare at Theog hospital

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 24

Shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is hampering healthcare services at Civil Hospital, Theog. The 150-bed hospital, which is around 35 km away from Shimla, is functioning with just around 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength of doctors and nurses.

“Out of the sanctioned 15 posts of doctor, only eight are filled. And out of 10 staff nurses, only five are available currently. Besides, there’s a shortage of paramedical and Class IV staff as well,” said Dr Pawan Sharma, the officiating in-charge of the hospital.

Upset with the shortage of staff and equipment, people from the town and adjoining panchayats have started a chain hunger strike outside the hospital. Despite the biting cold, people from different panchayats have been camping outside the hospital day and night for the past one week in the hope that their demand will be addressed by the government and the Health Department.

“Even though the hospital caters to the people of five Assembly constituencies, there’s an acute shortage of staff and equipment. As a result, people either have to go to private clinics or rush to the over-crowded IGMC, Shimla. Such a vital hospital has been reduced to merely a referral hospital,” said Pooja Kanwar, convener of the ‘Aspatal Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ that is spearheading the protest.

Apart from filling the vacant positions, the samiti is also demanding the up-gradation of the hospital to District Hospital.

She further said that the hospital did not have even the medicine and orthopedic doctors and critical equipment like ultrasound and x-ray machine was also non-functional. “The ultrasound machine is out of order for at least the last three months and x-ray machine breaks down once or twice a week. It was after a lot of struggle that we managed to get a radiology doctor appointed at the hospital. But since ultrasound machine is not working, she has been transferred,” she said.

The shortage of paramedical staff is also hampering the functioning of the hospital. The hospital has just one operation theatre assistant (OTA) and whenever he’s on leave, operations are put on hold at the hospital.

“We have brought the matter to the notice of Health Minister and Director of Health Services. But the condition of the hospital remains the same despite assurances. In case the government continues to ignore our protest, we will organise a complete ‘bandh’ on December 29,” the convener said.

