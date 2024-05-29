Shimla: Show-cause notice to Joint Secretary for filing false affidavit

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, May 28
Taking a tough stand on the issue of filing a false affidavit before the court, the HP High Court today issued a show-cause notice to Niraj Chandla, Joint Secretary Panchayati Raj (PR) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, on why she should not be prosecuted and punished for criminal contempt for having deliberately and willfully filing a false affidavit before the court. The court also asked why proceedings of perjury be not initiated against her before a competent court of law.
Panchayat Chowkidar selection process
A division Bench Comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja passed the order on a petition challenging the selection process for the post of Panchayat Chowkidar, alleging that the Department, while selecting the candidate, had not followed due procedure and selected an ineligible person. The Department had filed a counter-affidavit and defended the recruitment process. However, it was evident from the record that as per the terms of the notice issued inviting applications for filling up the post of Panchayat Chowkidar on August 6, 2018, it was clearly provided that the applications duly accompanied by the requisite certificates should reach the Gram Panchayat latest by August 18, 2018. The interviews were held on August 25 at 11 am at the Panchayat Office.
In the reply filed by the Department, it averred that all the applicants were asked to submit their applications at the time of the interview, which is contrary to the notice.
Besides, the non-employment certificate of selected candidate was issued on August 29, 2018 — four days after the date of the interview and declaration of result. Despite that the selected candidate was awarded 3 marks for the same, i.e. for being unemployed as is evident from the result sheet. After perusing the counter affidavit, the court observed that, “Prima facie, the affidavit filed on behalf of respondents No.1 & 2 (Panchayati Raj Department) appears to be false.”
The court held that, “Since the selection is absolutely illegal, the appointment is accordingly set aside and the State is directed to appoint the person next in the merit as Panchayat Chowkidar.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...