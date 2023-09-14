Show import duty cut notification: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

BJP president Rajeev Bindal today accused AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of trying to mislead growers on the issue of reduction in import duty on apple.

He was reacting to Priyanka’s statement that the import duty on apple had been reduced by 35 per cent from 50 per cent to 15 per cent. Bindal said that she should show the notification issued by the Central Government in this regard.

“It appears that Priyanka, whom we welcome on her arrival in the state, is only trying to create an atmosphere of fear among apple growers, as what she is claiming regarding import duty reduction is untrue,” he added.

Bindal urged Priyanka to fulfil the election promise of Rs 1,500 monthly assistance made to the women of Himachal aged between 18 and 60 years. He also asked the Congress leader to honour the promise of providing five lakh jobs to the educated unemployed youth.

