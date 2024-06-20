Showers snap dry spell in Shimla, other parts of state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 19

A long dry spell in Shimla finally came to an end today evening after the city received much-anticipated rain. Other parts of the state, battling with the prolonged dry spell, also received some rain today, bringing down the soaring temperatures by a few degrees.

Soon after dark clouds started gathering in Shimla, the city witnessed thunderstorms and lightning.

The state endured harsh dry spells in May and June. While the rain deficiency in May was minus 73 per cent, June turned out to be no better. As on Wednesday, the rain deficiency in June has risen to minus 67 per cent, causing drought-like conditions in the state. Today’s rain, though, will provide much-needed relief to residents.

“We are expecting some more rain in many places across the state tomorrow as well. From day after tomorrow, we are expecting dry weather for a few more days. The pre-monsoon showers will return on June 26-27,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to hit the state towards the end of the month. Normally, the monsoon hits the state around June 22, but this time it is likely to be delayed by a week or so.

Today’s rain has cheered up apple growers, who were desperately waiting for the rain. “It’s nothing short of an elixir for the fruit growers. In several places, plants had started to dry up and pest attack had become rampant. The growers will now be able to do sprays, which they had put on hold due to the dry spell,” said Kushal Mungta, an orchardist from Jubbal.

Besides, the rain will help douse the forest fires, which have been rampant this year due to dry and hot weather. Also, the water discharge in the Giri river, the water level of which had gone drastically down, is said to have improved due to the precipitation. As per available information, the precipitation this evening has been quite widespread as many districts witnessed rain.

