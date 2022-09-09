Deep nexus: Shown shut in records, stone crusher in Kangra district engaged in illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 8

The Indora police in Kangra district along with officials of the Mining Department and HP State Electricity Board Ltd. (HPSEBL) yesterday seized the machinery of a stone crusher being used for illegal mining in the Beas. A theft and illegal mining case was registered against the stone crusher owner.

As per information, the HPSEBL had in October last year discontinued power supply to the stone crusher from Kathgarh gram panchayat in Indora subdivision. In government records, the crusher unit is shown as closed but it was engaged in illegal mining in the Beas by stealing power. It is alleged that the illegal activity was being undertaken in connivance with officials of the Mining Department and the HPSEBL. The Indora police, following a tip-off, raided the stone crusher and found it operational.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that a case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21(A) of the Mining Act and Section 135 of the Electricity Act was registered against Gagan, owner of Shiv Shanker stone crusher. He said the police seized 20 tippers, one tractor-trolley and one JCB machine being used for illegal mining.

Rattan said that the police would try to ascertain whether the stone crusher was engaged in illegal mining in connivance with government employees. It was operating illegally, thus causing revenue loss to the state exchequer.

