Shredded notes traced to RBI branch in MP

Tribune News Service

Solan,September 18

The shredded currency found in fruit boxes on September 12 here has been traced to the Reserve Bank of India’s branch in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The branch had auctioned its waste material a few days ago.

Shredded currency strips of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 were found in fruit boxes at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee.

In the probe, the police found that a Patiala-based company had procured the waste, which was then supplied to trader in Bhuntar, Kullu district.

