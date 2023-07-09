Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra: Two pilgrims dead, two go missing

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 8

One pilgrim was killed while two others went missing after falling from a hill near Parvati Bagh during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra today. The details about the trio were not available as they had clandestinely embarked on the yatra before its official commencement.

The rescue team recovered the body of the deceased, while a search operation was underway to trace the other two pilgrims.

Yatra halted for 2 days Due to an inclement weather, damage to road beyond Parvati Bagh and an alert for heavy rainfall, Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg has halted the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra for two days

The work to repair the trek has been initiated and no pilgrim will be allowed to embark on the pilgrimage on July 9 and 10

The Sinhgad base camp is crowded with devotees but no person should go beyond Jaon village, the DC said

On the very first day of the official start of the yatra yesterday, a 33-year-old devotee from Madhya Pradesh died near Thachadu in Nirmand subdivision of Kullu district. The deceased was identified as Amar Moyade of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh. The reason for his death could not be ascertained so far.

Four persons have died on the Shrikhand trek route this year so far.

Rahul Sharma (22) of Bilaspur, who embarked on the yatra clandestinely, was injured while returning after he fell into a glacier near Parvati Bagh on July 3.

Heera Lal of Chayal village here had gone to set up a tent on the trek route for setting up a vend, but he died at Bhimdwari on June 25.

The trek to the 18,570-foot-high Shrikhand Mahadev peak is considered one of the toughest yatras in the country. The pilgrims need to cross a number of glaciers on way to the peak.

Although the district administration puts up rescue posts equipped with police personnel, doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen etc. for the convenience of pilgrims at various places along the yatra route, many casualties are reported every year.

There have been 29 casualties during the pilgrimage since 2011. Despite hardships, hundreds of pilgrims take the tough challenge to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva and witness the majestic landscapes during the yatra. This year, the yatra will continue till July 20.