Shrikhand Yatra to commence from July 7

Kullu, June 10
The yatra to the 18,570-feet high Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Anni subdivision of the district will be held from July 7 to 20.
Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg, who is also the Chairman of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, has said that before embarking on the yatra, all pilgrims would be medically examined at the base camp at Singhaad. A person would be allowed to proceed on the pilgrimage only if he or she is found medically fit and the medical board issues a fitness certificate.
He said the online registration facility would be available on the portal, shrikhandyatra.hp.gov.in, and the pilgrims would have to pay a fee of Rs 250 each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...