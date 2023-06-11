Shrikhand Yatra to commence from July 7

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 10

The yatra to the 18,570-feet high Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Anni subdivision of the district will be held from July 7 to 20.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg, who is also the Chairman of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, has said that before embarking on the yatra, all pilgrims would be medically examined at the base camp at Singhaad. A person would be allowed to proceed on the pilgrimage only if he or she is found medically fit and the medical board issues a fitness certificate.

He said the online registration facility would be available on the portal, shrikhandyatra.hp.gov.in, and the pilgrims would have to pay a fee of Rs 250 each.