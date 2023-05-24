Shubham makes it to civil services

Solan, May 23
Shubham Dhiman, an Excise and Taxation Officer posted at Nahan, has cleared the UPSC exam by securing the 800th rank.
Having tasted success in his fifth attempt, the 29-year-old Excise Officer hails from Karloti village in the Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur district. He studied at DAV, Bilaspur, and later did BTech (Electrical) from the NIT-Hamirpur.
He attributed his success to his family and senior colleagues. He also served as a PO at the SBI prior to clearing the HPAS exam.
