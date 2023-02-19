Shukla sworn in as Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 18

Shiv Pratap Shukla has been sworn in as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here today. Acting Chief Justice of the HP High Court Justice Sabina administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Shukla took the oath in Sanskrit.

Belongs to gorakhpur Shiv Pratap Shukla was born at Rudrapur village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on April 1, 1952

A law graduate, Shukla joined the BJP in 1983

He became Minister for Basic Education in UP in 1991

He also held the charge of Prison, Law and Justice and Rural Development Departments in 1996

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from UP in 2016

He was appointed Union Minister of State for Finance in 2017

Expressing gratitude towards the President for his appointment, the Governor said he would work in accordance with the Constitution and in coordination with the state government.

Shukla said he would complete the works started by the previous Governors and would urge the Chief Minister to cooperate in completing these on priority. “Himachal is a leading state in the field of education and I will contribute towards ensuring quality education,” he said, adding that he would also work for skill development so that the younger generation could benefit.

The Governor also expressed concern over the growing drug menace in the state. “It’s sad that drugs have reached even remote areas, which needs to be stopped,” he added.

Shukla said that it would be his endeavour to ensure the participation of every person in the campaign against drugs. “Himachal is the land of Gods and there should be no place for drugs here,” he added.