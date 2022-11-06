Shyam Negi, India's first voter, dies at 106

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

The first voter of Independent India, Shyam Saran Negi (106), died today. He had cast vote through postal ballot on November 2 due to his frail health for the 34th time for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha poll scheduled for November 12.

Saran, who had been a symbol of democracy, died in the wee hours today at Kalpa, his native place in Kinnaur. He was cremated with state honours.

PM pays Tributes His spirit towards strengthening democracy was admirable. This time too, he didn’t miss the chance to cast his vote. He always motivated all, especially the youth, to exercise their right to franchise. —Narendra Modi, PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally at Sundernagar and Solan, paid tributes to Negi. “His spirit towards strengthening democracy was admirable and this time too he did not miss the opportunity to cast his vote. He always motivated everyone, especially the youth, to exercise their right to franchise,” said Modi in his address. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too condoled his death.

He earned the distinction of becoming the first voter of Independent India by virtue of being part of a polling team which cast its vote before others on October 25, 1951. Since elections could not be held simultaneously in Kinnaur with rest of the nation in February 1952 due to extreme cold and snow, polling was held before the onset of winters in the tribal areas, including Kinnaur.

This time, too, he was keen to take part in the November 12 poll but due to his frail health, he cast postal ballot at his home in Kalpa on November 2.

Negi would vividly recount that he cast his first vote at the Shonthong polling station as part of the poling party which had to trek long distances to conduct polling at Purvani, Ribba, Moarang and Nesong villages.

“The youth should come forward to participate in the democratic process as it is not only our right, but also our duty,” he said after casting his vote on November 2.