Sick leopard rescued in Una

Una, June 20
Residents of Polian village in Haroli subdivision of Una district spotted an adult leopard near human habitations late Monday evening. They made videos of the wild animal, which was unable to move, and posted these on social media platforms.
District Forest Officer Susheel Kumar Rana said that when he saw the videos, he sent a team of department officials to Polian village. The leopard was tranquilized and transported to the veterinary polyclinic at Barnoh village.
Rana said that the leopard had high body temperature and was dehydrated. He was given intravenous fluids and after some recovery, was transported to the Gopalpur Zoo in Palampur today, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...