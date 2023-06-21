Sick leopard rescued in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, June 20

Residents of Polian village in Haroli subdivision of Una district spotted an adult leopard near human habitations late Monday evening. They made videos of the wild animal, which was unable to move, and posted these on social media platforms.

District Forest Officer Susheel Kumar Rana said that when he saw the videos, he sent a team of department officials to Polian village. The leopard was tranquilized and transported to the veterinary polyclinic at Barnoh village.

Rana said that the leopard had high body temperature and was dehydrated. He was given intravenous fluids and after some recovery, was transported to the Gopalpur Zoo in Palampur today, he added.