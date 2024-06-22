Sigh of relief as inter-state bridge opens to heavy vehicles

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 21

Following the recommendation of the Project Director, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Kangra District Magistrate ordered opening of the inter-state bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154 at Kandwal in Nurpur for heavy goods transport vehicles.

The opening of the Chakki bridge after 22 months has come as a big relief to locals as well as goods transporters from outside the state.

The bridge was opened for passenger transport vehicles on March 28 after inspecting the protection wall and check dam being built for saving the bridge from flashfloods in the Chakki rivulet every monsoon. Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh said the bridge had been opened after receiving a communiqué from the Kangra DC.

#Kangra #Mandi #Nurpur #Pathankot