Signature campaign to motivate voters

Shimla, March 22
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also the District Election Officer, on Friday inaugurated a selfie point and launched a signature campaign under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme on his office premises.
Kashyap said under the SVEEP programme, various types of activities were being organised across the district with an aim to make people aware of their right to franchise. Under the programme, a signature campaign has been initiated and a selfie point has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner's office so that the maximum number of voters in the district can participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He urged the people, who came to the Deputy Commissioner's office, to cast their vote. He requested them to convince their family members to exercise their right to franchise.
