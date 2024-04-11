Signature event held to raise voter awareness in Sangla

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 10

The Kinnaur district Election Department held a voter awareness campaign at Kupa, Kamru and Batsari areas of the Sangla region of the district today. People were made aware about the importance of voting through SVEEP activities in order to increase the participation of common people in the polling process, which is necessary to build a strong democracy.

The employees of the District Election Department, through posters and a signature campaign, called upon the people to vote enthusiastically in the election, which is scheduled to be held on June 1. In a bid to strengthen the Indian democracy and increase the voting percentage in order to build a strong society, SVEEP activities are being held across the country.

The employees educated the people about the importance of voting, with special focus on women and youth. Apart from this, voters above 85 years were urged to fill Form 12D so they could avail the facility of voting from their homes.

Also, persons with disabilities were made aware of the facilities provided by the Election Commission of India for voting.

The officials and employees of the District Election Department were present on this occasion.

