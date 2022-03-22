Sikander Kumar files papers, set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 21

BJP candidate Sikander Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), who filed his nomination today, is all set to be elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal.

No space for 3rd political force in state: CM There is no space for a third political force in Himachal, as an established two-party system is in place. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is welcome to visit Mandi on April 6 for a rally but there is no future of a third political option. The BJP will achieve Mission Repeat retain power. — Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

He is the only candidate in the fray as no other candidate filed nominations on the last day today. The scrutiny of nomination papers would take place tomorrow and the last date for the withdrawal of papers is March 24, after which he would be declared elected.

Three sets of nomination papers were filed on his behalf. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other ministers were among the proposers. The seat will fall vacant following the expiry of term of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma while two sitting members from the state are BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP leader Indu Goswami.

Thakur congratulated him and said that he rose to the post of Vice-Chancellor from a humble background due to his dedication and hard work. He had rendered valuable service to the party.

Sikander Kumar had not asked for the ticket and the party decided to send him to Rajya Sabha, he added.

