Sikander Kumar elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Himachal

Shimla, March 24
BJP candidate Sikander Kumar was declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed here today. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yash Pal, who is the returning officer for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal, declared him elected after the last date for withdrawal, as there was no other candidate in the field.
Sikander Kumar thanked the central and state BJP leadership, besides expressing gratitude to the Congress for not opposing his candidature.
He said that expediting development projects in the state with the help of the Central Government, improving quality of education, creation of more job avenues for the youth of Himachal and increasing sports facilities would be his priorities.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “We are sure that the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP will strengthen the party in the state and contribute towards the development of Himachal”.—
